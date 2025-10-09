2 hours ago

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has warned that the government’s decision to channel a larger share of petroleum revenues into the “Big Push” infrastructure initiative is constraining budgetary allocations to key oil and gas sector agencies.

Under the new arrangement, funds from the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) are being redirected to finance projects under the $10 billion Big Push Infrastructure Programme, which aims to boost national connectivity and accelerate economic growth.

Speaking at a media engagement on PIAC’s 2025 Semi-Annual Report, the Committee’s Vice Chairman, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, said while the Big Push initiative is commendable, the shift in funding priorities risks undermining investments in the petroleum sector at a time when production is already declining.

He called for broader consultations to review the current framework and ensure that critical agencies continue to benefit from petroleum proceeds.

“For instance, petroleum revenue allocated to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) for operations and capacity development has been reduced from 30 percent to 15 percent of the net carried and participating interest,” he revealed.

PIAC’s own budget has also been affected following the implementation of the Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1138), which removed the Committee’s funding from the ABFA.

“The amount of GH₵4.6 million approved for PIAC’s 2025 programmes and activities represents only 21.43 percent of its annual budget and 41.07 percent of what was approved in 2024,” Odeefuo noted.

He added that nearly all ABFA resources have been redirected to infrastructure spending. “The government has decided to allocate about 100 percent of ABFA contributions to Big Push projects, leaving only 5 percent disbursed to the District Assemblies Common Fund,” he said.

Odeefuo cautioned that these significant funding cuts have severely constrained PIAC’s capacity to effectively perform its oversight and accountability functions under the Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

The 2025 Semi-Annual Report, covering January to June 2025, provides a comprehensive review of petroleum revenue management — including data on crude production, liftings, total revenue accrued to the State, allocations, ABFA utilization, and the management of the Ghana Stabilization and Heritage Funds.