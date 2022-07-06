1 hour ago

Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has tasked government to call on three statesmen to lead upcoming negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over an economic rescue programme.

Adongo addressed a press conference in Parliament on July 5 where he stated that the current Task Force led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta did not have the gravitas to get a good deal for Ghana.

He believes that Messrs Kwame Pianim, an economist and founding member of the New patriotic Party, NPP; Ishmael Yamson, formerly of Unilever and Sir Sam Jonah of Jonah Capital are the best set to represent Ghana at the IMF talks.

“They should look for Kwame Pianim immediately. He is the one who can save them and lead this team, they should go and get Ishmael Yamson and Sam Jonah the best brains in our country. Because this job is equivalent to the 1983 challenge, it’s not child play,” he said.

The IMF team led by Carlo Sdralevich, a Division Chief at the Fund arrived in Accra, Tuesday (July 5) and are expected to start meeting officials from the presidency and the Finance Ministry to hold talks for a budget support programme.

IMF statement on visit to Ghana

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, will visit Accra from July 6 – 13 to begin initial discussions with the Ghanaian authorities about a possible IMF-supported program.

Mr. Sdralevich issued the following statement at the start of the visit:

“On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming days kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana’s homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place.”

“The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.”

“We are looking forward to our engagement with the authorities in Accra.”

Source: Ghanaweb