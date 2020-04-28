3 hours ago

Dear Donald,

On Friday evening, you unfollowed me on Twitter, which given you only follow 47 accounts was not an insignificant decision.

It came a few hours after I posted a column in which I lambasted you for using your daily coronavirus press briefings to air ‘batsh*t crazy’ cure theories like ‘injecting or ingesting’ bleach into patients with COVID-19.

I used very forceful language to convey my dismay at such reckless, shocking and woefully irresponsible behavior.

Source: peacefmonline.com