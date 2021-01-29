2 hours ago

Pioneering Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson - who was known for portraying strong African-American characters - has died aged 96, her manager has said.

No cause of the death was given. The former fashion model had a career that spanned seven decades.

Tyson won two Emmys for her performance in the 1974 civil rights-era film The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

She also became the first black woman to take on a main role in the TV drama East Side/West Side in the 1960s.

Presenting Tyson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, the then US President Barack Obama said that apart from her achievements as a actress, she had also shaped the course of history.

?s=20

Tyson turned down stereotypical roles for black women, agreeing only to play characters that were strong, positive and realistic.

"I have managed Miss Tyson's career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing," her manager Larry Thompson said in Thursday's statement announcing her death.

"Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a star, on top of the tree," the manager said, adding that she died peacefully.

Tyson's memoir Just As I Am was published on Tuesday and Vulture wrote about seven highlights from the book, including her accidentally hanging up on Mr Obama's aide ringing to tell her she had won the prestigious medal.

"'Oh please,' I said laughing, feeling sure it was a prankster talking some foolishness," she recalled. "How did you even get this number? She tried to persuade me that her declaration was true, but I wouldn't hear of it'."

It also mentioned how she met her future husband, trumpeter Miles Davies, in the 60s after he knocked on the door of his neighbour Diahann Carroll's house, where Tyler was a guest. He appeared in just a robe, to ask for some sugar.

Vulture said the book later went on to detail the couple falling out after their marriage, after Tyson first sniffed out "the stench of Miles's philandering". They were married from 1981 to 1988.

BBC