A Brazilian made Pistol with registration number NFP 73466 Taurus and an empty shell have been retrieved from the accident Vehicle of a Senior Staff of Volta River Authority (VRA) who was killed in a fatal accident at Akuse.

Kasapafmonline.com published Sunday that On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at about 16:15 pm, the deceased Engineer – Eric Dogbe, 46, a senior staff of VRA was driving an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle with one occupant on board from Juapong to Akuse, but on reaching a section of the road, a few metres away from the VRA security checkpoint he lost control of the steering wheel and as a result, the vehicle veered off its lane into the opposite lane and entered a Canal nearby.

Both the driver and the passenger were rushed to Akuse Government Hospital for treatment but the driver Eric Dogbe was pronounced dead on arrival whilst Peter Horlenyor was admitted but has been discharged.

Kasapa News has gathered that a day after the accident, one of the persons who helped extricate the two occupants of the vehicle, walked to Akuse Police Station and handed over a Pistol without the magazine and stated that he found the Pistol when assisting to bring out the accident victims from the vehicle in the Canal.

The pistol is suspected to belong to the deceased Eric Dogbey.

A further search by the Akuse Police in the accident vehicle by Detectives detected a small hole at the back of the driver’s seat and also found in the vehicle an empty shell.

Police became suspicious and went to the Mortuary for further examination on the deceased. A wound suspected to be a gunshot at the back of the right shoulder was found.

The body of the deceased deposited at the Akuse Government Hospital mortuary would be moved to Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.