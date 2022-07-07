1 hour ago

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has appealed to President Nana Addo to place the Finance Ministry headed by Ken Ofori-Atta under his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the Finance Minister shouldn't be allowed to lead negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the President has directed him to engage the Fund to "support an economic program put together by the Government of Ghana".

"The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana's build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises", a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, read.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Allotey Jacobs advised the President saying "sometimes you need to sacrifice people. It's important in politics. You will have to sacrifice your own" and insisted he "should place the Finance Ministry under Dr. Bawumia...That's the best thing because he has led the team and the Finance Minister can't eat his cake and have it if he should go and lead the people to IMF".

"If President wants his legacy to be protected, then he should place the Finance Ministry under Dr. Bawumia", he added.