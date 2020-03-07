1 hour ago

Division league side Planners Athletic Club has officially released defender Emmanuel Andoful for footballing reasons.

The 18-year-old and his representatives and Planners came to a mutual agreement before the two parties decided to part company.

Andoful, a central defender, joined the Executioners before the start of the campaign and did not make an official appearance in the suspended Division One League campaign.

Planners Athletic Club wish Andoful all the best in his future endeavours.