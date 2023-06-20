1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has criticized the government’s plans to demolish the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market in the Northern Region, describing it as insensitive.

According to the MP, the government sold the land, which is home to many timber traders, to a private developer for redevelopment in 2020.

Mr. Suhuyini expressed concern that the affected traders have not been offered compensation or provided with alternative locations prior to the planned demolition.

He emphasized that the timber market has been a longstanding business center that supports the livelihoods of traders and their families.

“The timber market is a place that a lot of traders in timber products have used to earn their livelihoods and to support their children and to also respond to other family commitments.”

“That place has been a business centre long before I was born and yet in the minister’s answer he says there are no permanent structures over there. So this private developer they have given the contract to can go there and demolish the structures over there without paying compensation to anyone,” he stated.

In response, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, refuted these claims, stating that they were false.

He explained that the granting of leases for redevelopment occurred before he assumed office and falls within the government’s broader redevelopment scheme.

The minister clarified that there are no permanent structures in the market, only kiosks and containers, and stated that the Lands Commission, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is working to ensure adequate compensation for those affected.

“Matters relating to the Tamale Timber Aboabo market are beyond our reproach. The records are there for all of us to appreciate. It falls as part of the broader scheme of government redevelopment. The leases which were granted were done before I assumed office and the people who are authorised to grant leases in favour of private developers are the lands commission acting in the name of the president and that is what happened on the 29th August 2020.”

“The claim that there are permanent structures and it is going to affect individuals is an insensitive and palpable falsehood. There are no permanent structures over there, the place has been inspected there are kiosks and containers,” he stated.

Mr Jinapor said the Lands Commission in collaboration with other stakeholders were working to compensate people who would be affected.

“As I speak to you, the Lands Commission is working with all stakeholders including the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly to make sure that these people are compensated adequately,” he said.

Source: citifmonline