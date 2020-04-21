1 hour ago

Market Queens and traders in Kumasi and its environs have heaped praises on the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, which they say, has ensured continuous food availability during the period of the lockdown.

The traders say they are grateful to the government and the Minister for ensuring that food items are available despite fears that the country could be plunged into hunger over lack of food.

According to the Women Traders Association comprising members from Bantama, Kejetia, Ejisu and other major markets in the Ashanti Region, their economic fortunes have improved significantly since the lockdown because "there are enough food produce to trade on the market".

"We were initially afraid when the President announced the lockdown that we will go out of business because there will be food shortage but thanks to the PFJ we are even far better off. We want to thank the President and the Agric Minister for spearheading this programme," they said in a statement.

Describing the programme as a laudable and visionary one, the market women, in their signed statement by its Chairperson, Maame Adwoa Agyaamaa, called on Ghanaians, especially those with interest in farming, to embrace the PFJ initiative in order to guarantee the continued supply of food whilst improving the livelihoods of farmers across the country.