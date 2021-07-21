27 minutes ago

Following the review of the match video, match reports and information received by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) so far, the entire playing body and team officials of AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC who featured in the Matchday 34 Ghana Premier League game played in Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021 have been placed under sporting investigation.

The General Public and all Stakeholders are to note that until investigations are over, the Ghana Football Association will not approve the issuance of any International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and Introductory letter to any Embassy for visas for any of the persons under investigation.

The players and officials are as follows:

AshantiGold SC players:



MOHAMMED BAILOU, 4. STEPHEN OWUSU BANAHEHE, 7.DACOSTA AMPEM, 12.AMOS ADDAI, 15. FRANK AKOTO, 19. AGYEMANG ISAAC OPOKU, 24. AMOS KOFI NKRUMAH, 25.Eric Esso, 26.OWUSU EMMANUEL, 32. SAMED MOHAMMED,33. SETH OSEI, 29. MOSES KWAME, 35. SOLOMON AFRIYIE, 36. EMMANUEL BONSU, 37. Brokelyn Kusi Gordon, 38. PAUL DE VRIES ASARE, 39. STEPHEN NYARKO, 40. KOFI MENSAH

: POTAKEY VICTOR, OSMAN ABDULAI, SARFO ISAAC KOFI, Nana Kwasi Darlyn, DUAH THOMAS, AIDOO GEE AHMED, Lartey Peter

Inter Allies FC



DANSO WIREDU MENSAH, 8. RICHMOND LAMPTEY, 2.ALEX ASO, 3.FARD IBRAHIM, 10. Mohammed Zakari 12.ABDUL KADIR MOHAMMED, 13.ISAH ALI 27. RICHARD ACQUAAH 36. KINGSLEY FIDELIS KUKU, 37. SUNDAY HENRY KALU, 45. ANDY OKPE, GIDEON AHENKORAH, 5. HASHMIN MUSAH, 9. SHAIBU TAUFIQ 29 FELIX ABUSKA 44 GOCKEL AHONTOR.

: ADJETEY RUBEN, BOATENG KELVIN PRINCE JRN., BOYE JOSEPH MARKWEI, GYAMFI Gideon, ABOAGYE FELIX

The Ghana Football Association continues to urge other members of the public, the media, players, and technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.

The Compliance & Integrity Office Hotline

WhatsApp: 059 337 1735

Email- integrity@ghanafa.org

Meanwhile, the Investigative team has issued invitations to a number of players to appear before the Investigative team on Friday, July 23, 2021.

This is further to investigations of the two entities (the two clubs – AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies).