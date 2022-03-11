3 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Satellites, coach Karim Zito says that players are not interested in playing for the senior national team due to the abuse and insults directed at them by Ghanaians.

The Ghana Football Association has tried bringing on board several players of Ghanaian descent who are plying their trade abroad but have been unsuccessful.

According to Karim Zito that is partly due to the abuse players of the national team are subjected to when things do not go well.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dreams FC Technical Director Karim Zito has said players are shying away from the Black Stars to avoid backlash when things do not go well.

“The media should have confidence in what we have. You can never be an European, Nigerian or Cameroonian. Whatever it’s you are a Ghanaian. let’s rally behind our team.

“It’s gotten to a time people don’t want to play for the Black Stars because of insults, which is very bad,” Karim Zito shared.

He continued, “When we were playing for the national team the whole country was behind us. If the country will put everything aside, and support the Black Stars, I bet you, we will go places.”