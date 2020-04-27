55 minutes ago

Captain of Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics, Gladson Awako has bemoaned the poor remuneration players in the local league have to endure.

According to him it is very difficult taking care of the numerous burdens at home with the meager salaries most players in the Ghana Premier League take.

He says that is the main reason why players will travel to odd places like Tanzania,Zambia just to play football.

Awako has pleaded with football people to improve the conditions of service for local players in order to retain most of our stars.

"I think the minimum amount a player in the Ghana Premier League should be paid is 3,000 cedis. It is not enough though but that should be the minimum salary cap. If players in the league get paid minimum 3000 to 4000 cedis a month, I dont think any player will be rushing to play in say Togo or Cote d'ivoire or something."he told Saddick Adams on YAC Media.

Awako lamented the meagre salaries players take in the Ghana's elite division and pleaded for massive improvement.

"You have a situation where players are being paid as low as 300 or 400 cedis a month. How can they take care of responsibilities at home as top-flight footballers. The authorities need to do something about it." he concluded.