Juju is an age old narrative bedeviling our football with stories of clubs spending thousands and millions of Ghana cedis on juju men whiles players the key actors are unpaid.

There have been instances where clubs have refused to enter the stadium first because If they do so they will lose and others where concoctions and other substances have been sprinkled into nets of opposing teams.

Former defender of Accra Hearts of Oak, Anthony Nimo says that the use of juju was prevalent at each of the clubs he has played for during his career.

According to the player who has played for Liberty Professional, Hearts of Oak and clubs in Togo, black magic has been a recurring theme at each of these clubs listed above.

The defender joined Accra Hearts of Oak as a free agent from Liberty Professionals in 2016 and he says the story of juju at Hearts was no different.

He was tipped for the very top at Hearts of Oak but debilitating injuries blighted his promising Hearts of Oak career which he blames on other players using juju against him.

Asked if he believes in juju, he said, “Yes I believe in juju a lot. I saw it during my time with Hearts of Oak, Liberty Professionals and even in Togo. When I was playing for Hearts I had an injury that sidelined me for three month. Truth to be told, I didn’t understand it because nothing happened but all of a sudden I got injured. My injury came in a Premier League game against Wa All Stars, It was just a knock but it sidelined me for a long time. We won that game because of me but aftermath of the match my injury worsened. I believe someone was working against me in the team. I don’t easily get injury as a player” he told Don Summer of Angel FM in Kumasi.

“I was the spiritual leader in all the clubs I have featured. During my time with Hearts of Oak, I was leading playing body in prayers before our game but some of the players prompted me to do the prayers in brief because they have what they believe in. In fact, some of them weren’t interested in prayers. As players, training will not only help you to win. For my believe, after all the training it is prudent for me to cry onto the Lord but other players did otherwise’

“When we go to camp, while I used anointing oil, other guys were also smearing creams given to them by their fetish priests secretly. Some used juju to snatch other player’s positions whereas others used theirs to perform well. I saw this at the various clubs I played for” he added.