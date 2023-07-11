3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Joseph Hendricks credits his success in the Ghana Premier League to the impact of Accra Hearts of Oak.

In an interview with sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Hendricks revealed that playing against exceptional forwards from Hearts of Oak brought out the best in him during the intense rivalry between the two clubs.

Hendricks specifically mentioned influential players from Hearts of Oak, such as Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Boatey, Ishmael Addo, and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, who challenged him and contributed to his growth as a defender.

According to Hendricks, facing such formidable opponents constantly tested his defensive abilities and motivated him to excel on the field.

The rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak pushed him to reach his full potential as a defender.

"Hearts made me great. Charles Taylor, Don Boartey, Osei Kuffour, and Ismael (Addo) made me great. A good striker reveals a good defender. A good striker will test how good a defender is because they always aim for the goal, but I won't let you score," Hendricks said.

Hendricks's exceptional performances earned him recognition, and in 2004, he was awarded the best defender in Ghana.

His solid defensive displays and ability to handle the challenges posed by Hearts of Oak's talented forwards made him a formidable force in the league.

His success and nickname, "Joe 'gemichek' Hendricks, the rock of Gibraltar," given by renowned sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah, are a testament to his impact on the pitch during his playing days in the Ghana Premier League.