GFA President Kurt Okraku Anticipates Ghana's Friendly Match against USA Men's National Team

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, is filled with enthusiasm about the upcoming friendly match between the Black Stars and the USA Men's national team.

In an exciting announcement on Tuesday night, the Ghana FA revealed that an agreement had been reached for the Black Stars to go head-to-head with their American counterparts on October 17.

Expressing his thoughts on the friendly encounter, Kurt Okraku expressed his unwavering belief that it will provide an excellent opportunity for the Black Stars to assess their strength and capabilities.

"We have always been seeking such opportunities to further our team-building exercises, so playing against the United States of America is a perfect fit. We have two more matches remaining in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and would require games of this nature to prepare for future assignments, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast," stated Kurt Okraku, as quoted on the GFA website.

He further emphasized that the upcoming match serves as a valuable platform for Ghana to gauge their abilities against one of the world's top teams.

In the meantime, Ghana is currently preparing for the penultimate game in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. The highly-anticipated clash against Madagascar is scheduled to take place on June 18.

With both the friendly against the USA and the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on the horizon, the Ghanaian national team has an exciting lineup of matches that will contribute to their ongoing development and preparation for future international competitions.