Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington has repelled calls that the Ghana Premier League season should resume but behind closed doors amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bechem United boss says Ghana can not copy the Europeans blindly as even with spectators allowed into the stadiums, clubs still struggle financially and how much more behind closed doors.

He says clubs should not be excited just to play football for the sake of it and reject any idea to play in an empty stadium without spectators.

There has been no football in Ghana since March 15th when the government placed a ban on public/social gathering amidst a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ghana Football Association has been considering all options with mounting pressure from clubs to start the league season.

“Seriously I don’t think playing behind closed doors will help us. I don’t agree with such calls. Our supporters plays key role in match days and even quite apart from that, when we are playing behind closed doors how are we going to get money for stadium maintenance fees, transportation and others” he told Bryt FM.

“We can’t compare ourselves to that of Germany because they are far ahead of us. So I don’t think we should even think about playing behind closed doors”

“What we should think about is that, the Convid-19 has come to stay with us and so, how many times or years can we play behind closed doors. We just have to adhere to the safety protocols and also fine a mechanism to check fans during match days so we can play the league” he concluded.