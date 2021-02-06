1 hour ago

Former Ghana Black Stars striker, Mathew Amoah says he lost his place at Borussia Dortmund after playing for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup in Egypt.

Amoah who was very prolific in Ghana's qualifiers in 2006 prior to our first World Cup appearance in Germany signed for Borussia Dortmund in January that year from his Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Quickly after joining the yellows he joined the Black Stars squad for the ill fated AFCON tournament which saw Ghana eliminated at the Group stages with Zimbabwe beating Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with goal.com, the former striker revealed that his spell at Dortmund ended after he chose to represent Ghana and more especially with the sacking of then coach Bert van Marwijk .

"My time in Dortmund was very hard at the beginning. I was at the Africa Cup and came back with a knee injury, so I struggled. I had already picked up the injury in my last game for Vitesse," Amoah told Goal.

"After I signed, I wanted to play quickly, so I started training early and injured myself again - on the same knee. So I travelled to Egypt battered, where the problems came back. The directors of course were not pleased, but Bert van Marwijk told me that I should take my time.

"When van Marwijk left, my problems really started. The people in charge had me removed from the squad because it was van Marwijk who had signed me. They didn't want to use a player who was explicitly wanted and brought in by him.

"Michael Zorc was always nice to me. It was the people who were above him. They wanted me to leave. When you hear something like that, everything is crystal clear."

At the end of his two-year spell, Amoah made a paltry 17 league appearances involving five starts for Dortmund, drawing blank over the period.

"Maybe people are right. A striker who plays 17 games and doesn't score a goal is bad," Amoah responded to being tagged a failure at Dortmund.