2 hours ago

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil says playing in Israel helped him immensely adopt to the rigours of the English game.

The former Fulham star spent his early years in Europe in the Israeli topflight where he played for the likes of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv.

He says playing in Israel helped his development a lot as a player and made him succeed when he moved to England.

"If you have the talent, you are good to go regardless of any challenge. My beginning in Israel really helped me a lot in my development" he told Light FM.

"This experience helped me adapt simply in the English Premier League. It is the best league in the world." he added.

After the 2006 World Cup the right full back earned a move to English Premier League side West Ham United but he struggled before finding a home with fellow London side Fulham where he starred.

Painstil left Fulham for Leicester City before kissing good bye to the English Premier League.