4 hours ago

Head coach of newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei says playing at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa against Medeama is a difficult task and is happy his side picked a point.

According to the former Kotoko gaffer, his players have been responding very well to training since he took over the club and he is happy they a re gelling as a team.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, he added that he cannot do anything about playing Kotoko on Friday barely three days after playing Medeama.

"I will take this opportunity to congratulate my boys, they are doing very well in terms of training they are all responding very well and I'm happy for my boys that the team has started gelling well."

"Playing Kotoko on Friday we can't do anything about the fixtures of the Ghana Premier League."

"Yesterday's game was very difficult game I think with Medeama SC game everyone knows how Akoon Park is a difficult ground and going there to grab such a point wasn't easy and we are happy for the point and it has boosted our morale ahead of the Kotoko game".

Gold Stars have four point from a possible six points after two games this season and will be waiting for Kotoko on Friday at home.