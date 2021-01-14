36 minutes ago

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter, Abeiku Santana has begged President Akufo-Addo to forgive Bulldog.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, well known as Bulldog, was reportedly arrested following a comment he made about Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” Bullgod was quoted to have said on UTV’s United Showbiz program before his arrest.

Few days after his arrest, the host of Okay FM’s ‘Ekwasodwoodwoo’ program was seen in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net pleading for forgiveness on behalf of Bulldog.

While on his knees, Abeiku Santana begged Nana Akufo-Addo, and the security operatives to forgive Bulldog.

The renowned broadcaster also asked Bulldog to be mindful of his comments when this comes to an end. He stated that Bulldog can share his views without prejudicing it.

Watch the video below: