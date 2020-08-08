57 minutes ago

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni has appealed to self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale and Black Stars General Captain, Asamoah Gyan to consider taking her out for dinner.

The actress who was answering 30 questions on Angel Drive, hosted by Quophi Kyeame on Wednesday said she wants the two to take her out for dinner because she likes them a lot.

“I would want at least two people to take me out, Shatta Wale and Asamoah Gyan, I really like them a lot…,” she said.

According to her, she leaps with joy anytime Asamoah Gyan scores for the Black Stars. She equally likes to listen to Shatta Wale’s music.

“It wasn’t Asamoah Gyan’s fault when he failed to convert the penalty (against Uruguay)…,” she defended.

She further said that she enjoys listening to Shatta Wale song, I know my level.

She however said her greatest regret in life now is her inability to go out to shoot movies because of the COVID-19.