3 hours ago

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has called on opposition political parties to overcome partisan political considerations and to put the nation at the heart of everything that they engaged in to ensure accelerated socioeconomic development.

“We urge all Ghanaians to agree to come together and work with unity of purpose, peaceful co-existence, harmony and cohesion to save the country’s troubled economy and all the opposition political parties and other civil society organisations should join hands with the government to stabilise and put the economy on even keel,” it said.

The party urged the government to continue to work hard and to make the right decisions on issues better for the people so as to build confidence and also repose trust on it.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Janet Asana Nabla, the General Secretary of the PNC and encouraged Ghanaians not only to criticise constructively but to come up with alternative solutions that would propel the government to buy into them to propel it to reduce hardships.

It applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his sincerity and the statesmanship he exhibited in his State of the Nation Address, courage to admit citizens were going through socioeconomic hardships, which it found commendable and must be supported and assisted in diverse ways to bring back the economy on track.

The statement described the president’s State Of The Nation Address as a show of good leadership and statesmanship when the government in recent times cut down on its expenditure, which had given it the moral right to call on the citizenry to appreciate its efforts in dealing with the situation.

It encouraged the government to put more money into agriculture by rehabilitating and constructing more irrigation dams to aid all-year-round farming to boost food security since food insecurity was a threat to the country’s progress, growth and development and appealed to the government to sustain the one-district-one-dam programme to aid farming communities to improve upon their yields.