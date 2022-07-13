2 hours ago

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has urged Parliament to be lenient towards the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been summoned to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism.

Amid the scrutiny Adwoa is facing, the PNC maintained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament that “she deserves our support and sympathy.”

The party also argued that she has no record of showing disrespect to her party and the Parliament of Ghana.

“It is therefore strange that she has absented herself this long, but the reason is obvious, as she stated in one of her engagements with the media; childbirth and its related complications”.

The PNC thus urged the “government to exercise patience when dealing with her.”

“We request that Parliament and its Privileges Committee should kindly cooperate with her to be able to schedule an appropriate time to meet her,” it added.

On July 6, Adwoa Safo failed to appear before the Privileges Committee on a Zoom link that was provided to her to join proceedings.

She is currently in the United States of America and has not been in Ghana for months.

In addition, the PNC called on Parliament to pass a law that would enable all employers in Ghana to have a designated place for breastfeeding mothers.

“Depending on the nature of the institution, a nurse, a nursing assistant or a public health nurse should be posted there to offer assistance to these mothers. This will not only help nursing mothers to have peace of mind to concentrate on their work, but it will also increase productivity and create employment for nurses.”

Source: citifmonline