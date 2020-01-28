2 hours ago

The People’s National Convention’s (PNC) National Director of Communications, Mr Emmanuel Wilson Junior, has resigned from his position, Ghana News Agency gathered on Monday.

Mr Wilson Jr in a letter to PNC Executive Council a copy obtained by the GNA, the Communications Director said “I wish to inform the leadership of the PNC of my intention to stand down from the position as Director of Communications with immediate effect”.

The PNC Communication Director described the decision for the resignation from the post as personal and encouraged Party members to respect it.

He said “it was a painful but necessary decision under the circumstances I found myself. I appreciate the opportunity to have served my Party as the National Director of Communications”.