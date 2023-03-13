3 hours ago

A number of minority political parties including the National Democratic Party (NDP) and the People’s National Convention (PNC) are in support of the proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) being championed by the Electoral Commission for the continuous registration of voters.

Under the new CI, the Ghana Card will be the sole identification document for voter registration – a move the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together with its Members of Parliament have opposed stating that it will disenfranchise Ghanaians.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie argued that the new CI will eliminate challenges including chaos at registration centres among others.

He is therefore calling on Members of Parliament to back the proposed C.I. while urging government to give the National Identification Authority more resources to enable it register more Ghanaians onto the Ghana card database.

“Ghana has come a long way with our democracy, and so we should not allow baseless suspicions to erase all the successes we have attained over the years. We should channel our energies to implore the government to release resources to NIA to honour their mandate so that we can adhere to the laws that mandate us to use the National ID as evidence of identity to register as a new voter.

“We, therefore, call on Parliament to ensure that the new constitutional instrument is laid to help guarantee the integrity and credibility of our voter registration and reduce the chaos at registration centres.”

Source: citifmonline