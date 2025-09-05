2 hours ago

The political storm surrounding the removal of Ghana’s Chief Justice, Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo, continues to intensify, with the People’s National Party (PNP) at the forefront of criticism.

The National Chairperson Janet Asana Nabla has launched a blistering attack on President John Dramani Mahama, describing the act as unconstitutional, authoritarian, and a dangerous threat to Ghana’s democratic foundation.

Speaking in a radio interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Janet Nabla accused Mahama of singlehandedly eroding the independence of the judiciary.

According to her, the President’s decision to suspend and subsequently remove the Chief Justice was not only “unlawful” but also a calculated assault on the separation of powers guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution.

Accusations Of Authoritarianism

Nabla went as far as to liken Mahama’s leadership style to that of infamous dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Idi Amin.

She argued that while Mahama assumed power through democratic elections, his governance has been increasingly marked by abuses of power and disregard for constitutional safeguards.

“President Mahama has now become the head of the judiciary,” she said. “He has disrespected Article 146 of the Constitution and denied the Chief Justice a fair hearing. This is not democracy—it is dictatorship.”

Background

The removal of Chief Justice Torkornoo has been one of the most divisive political developments since Mahama’s return to office.

Critics claim that her suspension stemmed from questionable grounds, including alleged breaches related to per diem allowances, accusations that many observers have dismissed as flimsy and politically motivated.

The PNP has consistently insisted that the action was aimed at “equalising” the judiciary by silencing independent voices and installing judges aligned with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The controversy deepened after reports emerged that Justice Torkornoo was subjected to humiliating treatment during committee hearings, including invasive searches and restrictions on family support.

PNP’s Petition To Asantehene

In July 2025, the PNP formally petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, calling for his intervention.

The petition urged the traditional ruler to use his moral authority to compel Mahama to reverse the suspension, convene an independent inquiry, and defend the dignity of women in leadership.

The party argued that Justice Torkornoo’s ordeal risks discouraging future generations of women from aspiring to leadership roles.

Wider Concerns About Judicial Independence

The controversy fits into a larger pattern of opposition criticism against Mahama’s administration.

Since his re-election, the President has been accused of making sweeping judicial appointments—seven to the Supreme Court alone—allegedly designed to tilt the courts in favour of the ruling party.

At a “Save the Judiciary” press conference in May 2025, Janet Nabla accused Mahama of bypassing court injunctions and undermining due process.

She further criticised the government’s poor record on gender equity, citing the refusal to implement the Affirmative Action Bill, despite Parliament’s approval.

Political Implications Ahead of 2028

Janet Nabla has framed the issue not only as a legal and constitutional crisis but also as a political turning point.

She maintains that Ghanaians will reject the NDC in the 2028 elections, regardless of what she describes as the party’s reliance on violence and abuse of office.

“This is the last time Ghanaians will vote for the NDC,” she declared. “No amount of manipulation will save them. The people of Ghana will not allow our democracy to be destroyed.”

Growing Calls For Resistance

Civil society organisations, opposition parties, and sections of the legal fraternity have expressed alarm at the precedent set by the Chief Justice’s removal.

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has also openly criticised Mahama’s decision, describing it as an affront to judicial independence.