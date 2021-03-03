39 minutes ago

Board Chairman and majority shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV says the ongoing Pobiman Academy project will be completed by the middle of the year.

Accra Hearts of Oak is on course to build a world class state of the art sporting edifice that will house the youth team, senior team, training pitches, health department, gymnasium among others.

The second phase of the project started in December last year by Turkish Construction Company PrefabEx Ltd in collaboration with CUBE Ltd.

The first phase of the projected was started by local construction firm K.A Estates Company Limited and completed within three months.

Togbe Afede XIV made this known during the unveiling of new coach Samuel Boadu in Accra on Monday.

“Many of you are aware of what is going on at Pobiman, which we expect to be completed by the middle of this year," he said.

“It will be a place where we will be producing top talents not only for Hearts but for the nation," he concluded.

Pobiman Academy project will have many football pitches, a training complex ,medical department, gymnasium, laundry, swimming Pool, kitchen and dining hall among others when completed.