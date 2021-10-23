3 hours ago

A delegation from the Police Administration, led by the Director-General Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Friday, October 22, 2021 visited the families of the three injured Police officers and the other two deceased officers who were involved in the Walewale-Bolgatanga fatal road accident on Thursday, October 21, to sympathise with them.

The injured victims are Constable Ezekiel Quarshie, Constable Daniel Akanvariwen and Constable Iddrisu Gafaru.

The departed officers are Chief Inspector James Akakose Aroma and Corporal Charles Nii Adjei Osekle.

The personnel of the Anti-robbery Squad were reportedly chasing suspected criminals when the got engulfed in an accident.

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno assured the bereaved families of the Police Administration’s maximum support in these trying moments and beyond, and also assured the families of the injured Police officers of the best medical care for their speedy recovery.

He also stated that some support systems had been instituted to cater for the psychological needs of the families.

The Director-General Administration was accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board and other Senior Police Officers.