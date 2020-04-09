2 hours ago

The Police Administration has decided to serve personnel meals to avoid the situation where officers deployed to ensure the public complied with the lockdown directives do not leave their posts in search of food.

They are not supposed to roam at this critical time, leaving their duty points to search for food, water.

It was contained in a released signed by Superintendent of Police, Mrs Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, and copied the Ghana News Agency.

"The Police Administration has monitored reports about ration provided for its officers deployed to enforce restrictions on movement and wishes to state that the administration has made a policy to serve food to its officers based on the following reasons: to avoid the situation where police officers would roam in this critical time, leaving their duty points to search for food, water or soft drink."

It said some of the duty points are situated at places where officers cannot even find food or water to buy.

The statement said the frontline officers will not jeopardize the environment by taking risks leading to the contracting and transmitting the coronavirus disease; and to discourage officers from taking cooked food from members of the public without the approval of their commanders, there is the need to feed them so they can be properly monitored for health and safety reasons.

It reiterated the need for the members of the public to cooperate with security services and stay at home as directed.

"The media, opinion leaders and all who have the opportunity of speaking to others should support the stay home directives in this critical period, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country," it said.

Peacefmonline