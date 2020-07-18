3 hours ago

A Nigerian man has been shot and killed by the police at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region on Friday, 17 July 2020.

The incident was confirmed to the media by the Kasoa District Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame, who said the shooting was meant to disable the machete-wielding man who was running wild in the community and threatening to harm anyone who came within his reach.

According to the police, Precious or Walter Billions, as the now-deceased man was known, attempted attacking some police officers who were called to rein him in, thus, the gunshots in self-defence.

Following the shooting to death of their kith, the Nigerian community in the area besieged the Gomoa Buduburam Police Station on Saturday morning.

One of the leaders of the Nigerian Community in the area told journalists the deceased was mentally unsound.

This incident comes a few weeks after a near diplomatic row between Ghana and Nigeria following the demolition of a property belonging to Abuja’s High Commission in Accra.

Class FM