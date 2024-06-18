4 hours ago

Police personnel have allegedly pepper-sprayed four participants of the Hands Off Our Hotels demonstration.

Personnel with the Ambulance Service who were at the scene are said to have given them first aid following the incident.

Their identities however cannot be immediately established

Adom News’ Ohene Amponsah who followed the demonstration reported the spraying was during an altercation between some protestors and the Police.

The demonstrators according to him insisted on going beyond the Christ The King Church which was the agreed finishing point.

In an attempt by the Police to prevent them from crossing the finish point, some of the demonstrators threw sachet water on them.

A video obtained by Adomonline captured a young man on the floor with some protestors attending to him.

