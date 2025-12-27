8 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 101 suspects during a series of targeted operations across the region as part of heightened security measures for the festive season.

The arrests were made in areas including Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Nungua, Adabraka, Achimota, East Legon and the Railways enclave under an initiative dubbed the “Christmas Special Operations.”

According to the police, the operations were aimed at curbing criminal activities and ensuring public safety during one of the busiest periods of the year. Suspects targeted included armed robbers, pickpockets and others believed to be involved in activities that threaten the safety of residents and visitors.

Police said the suspects are currently in custody while investigations continue to establish the full extent of their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe environment for the public during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.