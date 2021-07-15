1 hour ago

Two suspects have been arrested by the Wenchi police in connection with the death of Adamu Wahab, Popularly known as Adamu Soldier.

Adamu Wahab who is a 55-year-old farmer at Wenchi was found dead on his farm on Monday, July 11, 2021.

He was said to have left home on Monday to visit his farm but did not return. His wife informed their head of family and a search party was organised, leading to the discovery of the lifeless body of Adamu in the Yooyoo river near his farm.

Suspicion

The family members say they suspect foul play in the murder of Adamu since he had a land dispute with some people.

Meanwhile, some irate youth from the Wenchi Zongo have burnt the residence of a businessman who is also a sub-chief of Wenchi who they suspect to have masterminded the killing of Adamu.

They also destroyed the washing bay of the businessman when they (youth) went on rampage.

Press briefing

The Wenchi Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Eric Awudzivi, at a press briefing said two key suspects had been picked up over the death of Adamu. They are Nana Ameyaw also known as God bless, and John Kofi Dekyi.

The third suspect, Alhanssan is said to be on the run, he said.

DSP Awudzivi asked Alhanssan to report himself to the police to assist in investigations.

The two suspects have since been sent to Sunyani to assist police in their investigations.

Commendation

For his part, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Prince Kwakye Afiriyie commended the leadership of the Islamic community and the chiefs of Wenchi Zongo for bringing calm to Wenchi.

He assured the family that the police would do their best to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

Dr Kwakye also urged anyone who had an information about the death of Adamu to inform the police.

He, however, said the police would also arrest those who set ablaze the residence and washing bay of the businessman.

Source: graphic.com.gh