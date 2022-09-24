2 hours ago

The Kibi Divisional Police Command together with the Okyeman Environmental Task Force in a joint operation have arrested 24 illegal miners at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atewa East District of the Eastern Region.

The 24 were in a group of about 36 illegal miners who were busily destroying some farmlands in the Asamang Tamfoe community when the team pounced on them.

The team led by the Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Magnus Reindorf Sam retrieved a pump action gun, 2 excavators, 2 motorcycles, 1 tricycle and 2 pumping machines.

The commander who declined to speak to cameras indicated that the police will pursue those who managed to escape and speed up processes to prosecute those who will be found culpable after the police conclude their investigations.



There was some gunfire when police tried moving, and an excavator was impounded during the swoop.

Some youth of the area blocked the road to prevent the team from moving out of the community with the excavator, which was being towed.

The team had to fire several warning shots to disperse the crowd immediately after they started pelting the team with stones from all angles.

Source: citifmonline