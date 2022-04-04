2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service says it has conducted sustained intelligence-led operations across the country which has led to the arrest of some 28 suspected criminals and the killing of two others.

The arrests, according to the police service, covers the month of March alone.

In a notice shared on its Facebook page, the police service gave the identities of the suspects as: Zakaria Gomna, Ayenduo Sule, Ahmed Abubaku, Emmanuel Frimpong Attah Panin, Seth Frimpong, Stephen Arthur, Awudu Yusifu, Selasi Agorsor, Musah Inusah, Kofi Aszilevi Atta Essau and Kassim Mohammed.

The remaining suspects are Kwaku Okyere, Collins Atobia, Prince Tei Larbi, Prosper Beesi, Francis Mensah, Salifu Illiasu, Yahaya Zakaria, Omar Abubakar, Amadu Osmanu, Aliu Mohamadu, Evans Akolgo, Abotitogum Agonga Joseph, Sophia Johnson, Umaru Garage and Abuchy Abu.

The police noted that prosecution of all 28 suspects are at various stages in courts across the country.

“We would like to commend all the Police commands and the special anti-robbery task forces that participated in the operations.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the communities that assisted the police in these anti-armed robbery operations,” the statement said.

While assuring the public of its commitment towards fighting robbery and other forms of crime, the Ghana Police Service appealed for public support to sustain its fight.

“We would like to assure the good people of Ghana that we shall continue with the fight against robbery and all other crimes to ensure a safer and secure environment for all.

“We therefore seek your continued help and support in this fight, for we are very much aware that we achieve more when we work together,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has affirmed the resolve of his administration to fight crime.

The IGP on Saturday, April 2, 2022, led a delegation including some Police Management Board Members, and the Western Regional command leadership to Essiama and Nkroful where some irate youth attacked police officers and institutions during a protest.

The IGP among other things met with traditional leaders of the area to assure them of police protection while emphasizing that the perpetrators behind the attacks of Friday, April 1, 2022 will be brought to book.

Source: Ghanaweb