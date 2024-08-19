42 minutes ago

A night raid conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Northern Police Command of the Ghana Police Service led to the arrest of 85 people engaged in drug peddling and prostitution in Tamale’s central business district.

The suspects used the taxi rank to sell and distribute illicit drugs, targeting young people at night. The group also promoted gambling and the sale of stolen phones through its activities.

A number of teenagers engaged in prostitution and sexual activities under the Tamale overpass at night were apprehended. Several suspects have been arrested on charges of drug dealing and possession. They were also found to own stolen phones and gambling paraphernalia.

The activities of peddlers have grown so lucrative that most youngsters who do not have jobs turn to the sex trade for money at night. Some suspects who ploughed their trade into the CBD were caught for having open sex on their motorcycles or unregistered saloon vehicles, as well as some prostitutes.

However, the police screened over 50 suspicious young men, and 25 prostitutes, and arrested some Nigerian nationals during the raid. The suspects were detained pending further screening and investigation. The police also confiscated some of the suspects’ vehicles, motorbikes, and mobile phones. The police are working to ensure that peddlers and prostitutes are held accountable for their actions.