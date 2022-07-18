2 hours ago

Police have arrested six suspected robbers at Techiman in the Bono East Region following an intelligence-led operation on July 17, 2022.

The suspects have been identified as Issa Mohammed alias Baba Container Money, Reagan Kwaku Boakye alias Baby Face, Kwaku Boateng alias Star Boy, Elija Osei and Gyimah Sadique.

“A search conducted on them during the arrest led to the recovery of a locally made pistol with four live AAA cartridges, one toy pistol, two motorbikes, one cutlass, one hammer and three pairs of scissors,” police said in a statement.

“Other items retrieved from them include one flashlight, one cutter, one pepper spray and 22 assorted mobile phones believed to belong to victims of their operations. Fifty Euros (€ 50) and an amount of Two Thousand, Five Hundred Cedis (GH₵ 2,500.00) were also retrieved from them.”

One victim who was robbed on July 17, 2022, at Nkwaeso on Sunyani Road identified one of the suspects, Issa Mohammed, to be among the people who robbed him.

The victim also identified an iPhone 11 Pro Max among the phones retrieved from the gang.

The suspects, upon further interrogations, admitted their involvement in a series of both residential and highway robberies within the region and beyond.

Source: citifmonline