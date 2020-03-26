50 minutes ago

The Auto Theft Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested a 40-year-old woman suspected to be a serial fraudster.

Suspect Serwaa Afedzei, also known as Araba, is alleged to have defrauded three victims a total of GH¢159,000 under the guise of selling vehicles to them.

According to the police, this is the second time the suspect has been arrested for fraud after jumping a court bail two years ago.

The police said Mile7 District Police Command, Ministry Police Station and Kumasi Police were also investigating similar cases of fraud against the suspect.

Modus operandi

A report from the Auto Theft Unit indicated that three victims had lodged a complaint of fraud against suspect and two others who were at large.

According to the victims, the suspect and his accomplices posted a Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Corolla on an online platform called Tonaton.com together with their telephone numbers.

The victims said they contacted the said numbers and a male adult, who responded to the call, asked them to meet them at a spot near University of Ghana, Legon, for transactions to be made.

“The victims said they met two men together with the advertised vehicle at Legon, where they were told that the owner of the vehicle was a female lecturer of the university,” the source said.

The police source maintained that the two men parked the vehicle at a place which was about 500 metres away from where the supposed owner of the vehicle was.

The source revealed that while they were on their way to meet the supposed owner, they met her standing under one of the trees on campus.

“Payments were made to suspect Araba, who also issued them receipt of payments and further handed over to victims, documents covering the vehicle and further took the car keys from the two men and handed it over to the victims.”

The source said after they had departed, the victims said they got to the location where the vehicle was parked, and to their surprise, the vehicle was not there.

“When they rushed back to where the payment was made, suspects were also not there and so they reported the matter to the police,” the source added.

The source said based on investigations, suspect Araba was picked up at East Legon near American House last Thursday.

The source maintained that, in Araba’s cautioned statement, she admitted to the offence and added that the two accomplices were based in Kumasi.

She said she was given her commission after every transaction.

The source revealed that each victim was defrauded the tune of GH¢31,000, GH¢94,000 and GH¢34,000.

They often operate in areas such as GIMPA, Korle-Bu Hospital, 37 Military Hospital and other public places.

Source: Daily Guide