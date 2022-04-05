2 hours ago

The Police have arrested and retrieved a pistol from a man seen in a viral video fighting another in the street while clutching a pistol.

The gunman is suspected to be a police sergeant at the Central Regional Police Command.

The police say the arrest follows a video brought to their attention in which the man wielding a pistol is captured engaging in an argument and a subsequent fight with another person.

"Preliminary findings show that the person who was seen wielding the weapon is a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command", a statement by the police added.

The police they have commenced investigations into the incident.

Investigations

According to the statement, it emerged during investigations that the Police Sgt. had lodged a complaint of assault against some persons he alleges assaulted him, one of whom he claimed was wielding a cutlass.

The police statement adds that both parties will be assisting in investigations.

"The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also commenced investigation into the conduct of the police officer. Both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently."