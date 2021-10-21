3 hours ago

The police have arrested an armed robbery and murder suspect at Adeiso in the Eastern Region after a video in which the suspect was seen coking a gun went viral.

The suspect, Godstrong Tettey, was picked up on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Described as “a dangerous armed robbery and murder suspect” police said he has been on their wanted list for sometime now on allegations of murder, car-snatching cases and violent landguard activities.

“Godstrong Tettey had become notorious when he was seen in a widely circulated video on social media, brandishing a pistol. Police intelligence led to his capture at Adeiso,” a notice from the police said.

A search conducted at his location revealed two pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol and one new foreign-manufactured pistol.

“The operation forms part of the Police Administrations’ resolve to weed out criminals from our society. Such intelligence-led preventive policing and strategic operations will continue. We commend the public for the enhanced partnership in fighting crime and we urge anyone with any information on crime to call the Police emergency numbers 191 and 18555,” the police indicated.

Source: citifmonline.com