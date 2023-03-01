1 hour ago

The SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service has nabbed a 33-year-old porter for possessing two polythene bags containing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Airport Junction aka Gate Four, in Accra.

Baba Alhassan, also a drinking spot operator, was caught by the Police smoking some of the dried leaves. On seeing the Police, he allegedly damped the dried leaves in a bin.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Alhassan pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs for use.

The Court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, has admitted Alhassan to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties who are to be public servants, earning not less than GHC2,000.

According to the Court, the sureties are to be within the court’s jurisdiction.

It further directed the accused person to report to the Police every Monday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Court is waiting for the test results of the dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

Prosecution, led by Inspector Daniel Dzanku, said the complainants in the case are personnel with the SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service stationed within the Greater Accra Headquarters.

On February 21, 2023, while the complainants were on their normal patrol duties, they (complainants) received information that the accused person was dealing in dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at his drinking spot.

The Prosecution said the Police proceeded to the location at Airport Junction, Gate Four, and met the accused person at the entrance, smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp.