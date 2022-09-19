9 hours ago

The main suspect in the killing case at Wa in the Upper West Region has been apprehended, police say.

The suspect, identified as Kankani Adongo, was arrested today, Monday, September 19, 2022, at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

This was after extensive collaboration between the police and community search parties.

“The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice”, the police added in a brief statement.

Police have already assured that they will continue to maintain law and order in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities after a string of killings.

Police have special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community.

10 private security men have been killed by unknown assailants in Wa within the last nine months with the latest incident happening last Friday.

This angered youth in the area, who protested the incessant killings.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has been meeting with leaders of the Waala traditional area and has assured of thorough investigations into the matter.

On Sunday, a body was found in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

“The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September 2022,” police noted in the statement.

The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation.

Police have also said they are providing clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.

IGP heads to Wa

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is in Wa, the Upper West regional capital, following the killing of private security personnel in the area.

He together with some members of the Police Management Board and the Upper West Regional Police Command also paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV.

Earlier, the IGP and some members of the Police Management Board and the Regional Police Command embarked on a security tour in the municipality.

The maiden visit of the IGP to the area is to update the service on the new security measures put in place to bring peace in Wa and the Upper West region at large.

Source: citifmonline