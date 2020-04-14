2 hours ago

The police in Ho Sunday arrested leaders of a prayer group at the Ahoe market for disobeying the social distancing protocol and for illegal assembly.

They are, Emelia Dzah, Edem Afedo and Seth Dogbefu out of the group of 27.

Mr Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the same group was dispersed and warned by the taskforce of the Municipal Assembly, a day preceding their arrest.

He said the group by their action had disrespected the President's directives and the imposition of restriction law, which carried a sentence of between four to 10 years and a fine of between GHC6,000 to GHC12,000 in penalty units when found culpable of the offence.

The Municipal Commander said the three had been granted bail and would be arraigned before court soon.

Mr Danso appealed to the citizenry to abide by all directives towards containing COVID-19.

The Volta Region on April 12, 2020, recorded nine cases of the Coronavirus disease with the total national figure rising to 566.