39 minutes ago

30-year-old Michael Abeiku who was placed on the police wanted list for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife last Thursday has been arrested by the police.

The commercial driver who accused the wife of infidelity and subsequently butchered her at Oyoko a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality fled the scene before the arrival of the police after committing the despicable act.

According to Citi News sources, a combined team of Police CID and civilians accosted him at his hideout at Gomoa Fete in the Central Region on Sunday before taking him to the Gomoa Ajumako Police station.

He’s currently at the Eastern Regional police command after he was taken to the crime scene at Oyoko for physical identification by family members of the deceased and neighbours.

Abeiku Michael who is in custody at Koforidua Galloway is expected to be arraigned this week.

Source: citifmonline