2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has swiftly picked up some persons suspected of partaking in a shooting incident that occurred during the ongoing by-election in the Assin North constituency.

Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) observers accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of firing gunshots at Assin Praso in an attempt to scare off voters which the NPP deny.

But barely two hours after the incident occurred, the police in a statement disclosed that it has picked up some suspects that are assisting in investigations.

The police are therefore calling for calm and peace.

POLICE UPDATE ON ASSIN NORTH BYE-ELECTION

Voting within the Assin North Constituency commenced this morning and progressed as expected in all polling stations across the Constituency.

The Police however recorded pockets of incidents, including an alleged incident of an individual shooting into the air. We wish to state that no person or vehicle has been shot at within the constituency. All the recorded incidents are being investigated and Police have also arrested some suspects who are in custody assisting our investigation.

Adequate Police personnel have been deployed throughout the constituency to ensure security law and order for the remaining period of the election and beyond.

We would like to urge all stakeholders to redouble their commitment to work with the Police to ensure a peaceful election especially as the exercise draws to a close.

Source: citifmonline