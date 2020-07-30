1 hour ago

It appears Bernard Morrison simply cannot take away the bad press in recent times as he has been arrested by the Police in Tanzania.

The Young African's midfielder has been arrested by Police in the Dar er Salam the capital of Tanzania after refusing to allow traffic police search his car, according to RPC Bukombe from Kinondoni.

Morrison has reportedly been released on bail after his club went to hist rescue.

The former AshGold midfielder is facing misdemeanor charges for disrespecting and resisting a public officer from conducting his lawful duty and could face a heavy fine.

Morrison has been embroiled in controversies not too long ago after walking down the tunnel when he was substituted in an FA Cup semi final game between his team YANGA and Simba FC after a heavy loss.

He has been agitating for a move to fierce rivals Simba SC and has been in arms with his club.