2 hours ago

Consulting Editor of Telegraph Ghana, Ralph Apetorgbor, has reportedly faced physical aggression, verbal abuse, and obstruction from the Sowutuom Police while covering the District Assembly inauguration ceremony at the Ga Central Municipal Assembly.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, February 12, 2024, has sparked outrage and brought attention to the safety of journalists fulfilling their duties, particularly during an election year.

The police officers accused Apetorgbor of filming the proceedings, highlighting the critical role of press freedom in maintaining transparency and accountability in a democratic society.

Eyewitnesses recounted how Apetorgbor was documenting the events when approached by police officers who attempted to confiscate his camera. Despite his refusal, they insisted on viewing the images he had captured.

Speaking to the press, Apetorgbor explained that he was covering the PM election following the swearing-in of new assembly members at the assembly's forecourt when two officers approached him, demanding to see the photos on his camera. Despite his refusal to comply, one officer (Chief Inspector Aikins) attempted to seize his camera, which Apetorgbor resisted, ultimately leaving it when a crowd gathered nearby.

"The policeman asked me to bring my camera so that he could see the pictures and videos I have taken. I said no and I resisted releasing my camera to him, and he threatened to forcibly damage it at the count of five, which I again ignored and told him they are the officers eroding the good work of the IGP, Dr. George Dampare. He held my camera but was quick to leave it when he saw the crowd of spectators approaching," he said.

Apetorgbor further described how, as the district electoral commissioner relocated to the assembly conference room to conduct the election of the presiding member (PM), he was obstructed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richard Kungu and Chief Inspector Aikins, who instructed a plainclothes junior.