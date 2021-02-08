3 hours ago

The Deputy Regional Police Commander for Ahafo Region, ACP Andrews Boadu-Ekumah, has said the region is set to prosecute offenders of Covid-19 safety protocols.

According to him, police took this initiative after the Kenyasi court warned and set free 26 law-breakers who were sent to the court for offences in relation to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Speaking to journalist in Goaso today after the government in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited embarked on two days disinfection and fumigation exercise in 50 police facilities in the region.

The places disinfected in the region are police barracks, police stations, officers, rented apartments, cells and police vehicles used in operations.

Mr Boadu-Ekumah said the Inspector General of Police through the regional police Commander DCOP Dr Ernest Kwabena Owusu saw the need that "if we are not strong we would not be able to enforce the safety protocols and protect lives and property, hence the exercise."

He said through the effort of the police, the people of Ahafo region are adhering to the various safety protocols and those who prove recalcitrant would be dealth with iron hands.

ACP Boadu-Ekumah said non of the personnel in the region have tested positive to Covid-19 and there are measures in place to ensure that those in police cells are protected while those arrested going to detention's temperature are checked.

He again said there are speedy trial of cases and those whose offences are bailable receive prompt bails.

The disinfection and fumigation exercise took place in the following areas; Region police headquarter, Divisional police headquarters and District.

Others are Akrodie Police Station, Asumura Police Station, Fawohoyadin Police Station, Ayomso Police Station, Mim Police Station, Gambia No 2 Police Station and Kasapin Police Station

The Zonal Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the Ahafo Region, Mr Edward Ziddah said the office have deployed 30 to 40 personnel to disinfect over 50 police facilities in the region.

Mr Ziddah said since the break out of the deadly Covid-19, non of the spraying guards or workers of Zoomlion in the region has tested positive to the virus.

He called on households, churches, companies to engage with Zoomlion to disinfect their facilities and called on citizens to abide by all the safety protocols.

Background

The Police-Zoomlion National disinfection exercise was launched in 2020 at the National Police Training School, Tesano in Accra to ensure that all police training schools (depots), police stations, barracks and their markets, offices, cells among other installations are disinfected.

Launching the exercise, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, underscored that the fumigation and disinfection exercise has become very crucial, following the Covid-19 global pandemic.

He was particularly happy for the long-standing relationship and collaboration between the Police Administration and Zoomlion Ghana Limited,

Zoomlion Ghana Limited over the years IGP indicated, has partnered the Police Service in several clean-up exercises across the country saying, the results have been overwhelming.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh at the launching explained that, the exercise was one of the measures put in place by the central government to ensure that COVID-19 frontline workers and their families are protected while discharging their statutory duties.