1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has denied a Group calling itself Journalists Against LGBTQI+ Ghana the opportunity to demonstrate against homosexuals in Ghana.

The Group had written earlier to the Police to for the opportunity to organize a demonstration in the country’s capital to drum home the need not to accept homosexuality in Ghana.

But the Police has indicated that the demonstration cannot take place considering the fact that there are restrictions put in place to ensure that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is curbed.

In recent times, there is a ragging debate on whether Ghana needs to legalize LGBT in the country after advocates for Gay rights secured an office where issues bothering homosexuals will be addressed.

The Clergy and the Muslim community have condemned this move and have asked government to state its position on the ongoing debate.

Source: MyNewsGh