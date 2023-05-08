1 hour ago

Police have made new arrests in connection with the 2019 murder of Josephine Asante Tandoh, a manager of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The Daily Guide and The Chronicle newspapers are both reporting that police have recently nabbed two suspects linked to the murder.

The suspects, Richard Kwabena Kwakye, alias Kwabena Boateng, 37-year-old former GPHA driver, and Dominic Owusu, a 51-year-old taxi driver, were apprehended after fleeing to Burkina Faso following the incident on January 13, 2019, the Daily Guide report said.

This new development in the matter which has traveled over 3 years, is said to have a link with a top hierarchy of the company as the prime suspect purportedly mentioned, the report added.

Two people had previously been standing trial over the incident.

They were Christian Agyei, 22, the deceased's house boy and Amos Apraku, driver who were facing committal proceedings till date.

When the case was called on Monday, the Prosecution informed the Tema District Court that they were withdrawing the charges leveled against the previous accused persons based on advice from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Daily Guide report added.

In the case of the two new suspects, the local newspapers are reporting that they were arraigned and remanded by a Tema District Court to assist with further investigations as police press on to ascertain the rationale behind the heinous crime.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder contrary to section 23(1) and 40 of the criminal offences act 1960 (Act 29) and murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal offences act 1960 (Act 29).

Police have yet to confirm the latest development.

Source: Ghanaweb